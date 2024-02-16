Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 46,403 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,403 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $255,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 645,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,689. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

