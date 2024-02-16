Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 635,678 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,912,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635,678 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $153,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD remained flat at $2.72 on Friday. 1,901,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,956,750. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

