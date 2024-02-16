Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $151.54 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 56125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

