Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.