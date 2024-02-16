Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 71,370 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,370 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

