Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 9,176 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 411,543 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $108.44.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading
