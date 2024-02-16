Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.38 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2,326.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $157.52 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

