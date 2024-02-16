Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.58 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic by 46.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

HOLX opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.