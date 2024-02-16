Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.25 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

