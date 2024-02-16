Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,009,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

