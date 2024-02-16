Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.04 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.
RTX Price Performance
NYSE:RTX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RTX
In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.