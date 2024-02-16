Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.04 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.