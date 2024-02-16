Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $309.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

