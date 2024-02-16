Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,277 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $348.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $352.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

