Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

