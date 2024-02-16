Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $17,751,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 767,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.3% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 392,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 128,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAC opened at $33.88 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

