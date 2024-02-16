Barclays Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $100.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

NYSE:ACM opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

