Barclays Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $54.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,381,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,935,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.