Barclays Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $153.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.