Barclays Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
