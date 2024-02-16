Barclays Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $157.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.45.

NYSE ARES opened at $135.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

