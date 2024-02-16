Barclays Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

