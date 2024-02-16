Barclays Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $183.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PEP opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

