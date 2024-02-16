Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. 6,326,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,393 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

