BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $37.29 on Monday. BCE has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.