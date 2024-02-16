Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.