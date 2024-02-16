Benchmark Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repay by 53.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

