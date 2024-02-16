Benchmark Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

WILD opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$227.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. WildBrain has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

