Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.49

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.22. The firm has a market cap of C$14.89 million and a P/E ratio of 56.37.
Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently 415.79%.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.
