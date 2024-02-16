BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

