Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $484.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.50.

Shares of BIO traded up $24.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

