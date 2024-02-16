Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $223.35 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.07 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.