BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC remained flat at $11.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,396. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.