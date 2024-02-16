Block (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush upgraded Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

SQ opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.