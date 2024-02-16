Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 7827757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bloom Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 402,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,145,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.