Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 534,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,607. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

