BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.