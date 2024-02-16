BMO Capital Markets Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.28.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $145.54 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $3,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

