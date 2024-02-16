BMO Capital Markets Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.26.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
