BMO Capital Markets Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,354. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

