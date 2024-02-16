Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 27720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.22.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

