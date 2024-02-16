Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

BDN stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.