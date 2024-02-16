Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,999,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
