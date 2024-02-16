Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Target Price at $42.32

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.32.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

