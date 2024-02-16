Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $19,704,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $20,845,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

