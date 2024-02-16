Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $71.80

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

