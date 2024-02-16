Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $4.13

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.
UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
