Brokers Issue Forecasts for Innospec Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Innospec Stock Up 4.5 %

Innospec stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. Innospec has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $125.87.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innospec by 204,935.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

