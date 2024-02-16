Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 70,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 271,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

