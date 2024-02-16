Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.9 %

BLDR traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $185.18. 138,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

