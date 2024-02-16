Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $187.03 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

